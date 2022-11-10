HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Chieffo, 59, of Hubbard Township, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away due to a 25-year battle with declining health due to type 2 diabetes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Affectionately known as “Chief,” he was born on September 1, 1963, in Sharon, a son of Lawrence and Paula (Guistacchini) Chieffo, Sr.

He attended the former Monsignor Geno Monti Parochial Grade School, Farrell, and the Farrell High School, with the class of 1981.

Larry was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and its successor Duferco Farrell Corporation as a production foreman until he retired. In his youth, Larry worked as a professional painter with Lyth Painting and as a fine dining chef; two skills that carried him through layoffs in the steel industry.

Larry’s memberships included the United Steel Workers Local 1016 and 1197. He was also a member of the Italian Home and New Deal Club, both of Farrell.

Larry was of the Catholic faith.

An avid sports fan, he enjoyed the Miami Dolphins and all the Farrell sports teams. His love of sports carried him through little league, varsity baseball, bowling and bocce.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Spon; a son, Ryan Anthony (Amanda Hovanec); stepdaughter, Tammi Surles and her children, Kevin, Cody and Jada; his mother, Paula Ann Chieffo; and a brother, Christopher John Chieffo (Debbie) and her daughter, Marissa Unverdorben. He is also survived by two aunts, Madeline Chieffo and Mary Joy Stremlau (Tom); his beloved chocolate lab, Capri; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Larry was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Salvatore “Sam” and Victoria Chieffo; maternal grandparents, Harry and Ann Staccine; an uncle, Harry Staccine; an aunt, Jenny Chieffo-Kasich; and his beloved dog, Nestle.

Due to diabetes devastating four generations of his family, Larry asks that you please support Stem Cell Research. He feels that this technology will find the cure for many diseases and that the benefits of this technology far outweigh the negativity surrounding this research.

In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 in St. Anthony’s Cemetery chapel, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

