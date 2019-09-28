Lawrence R. Baker, Transfer, PA – Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Baker, 71, of Transfer, passed away at 4:50 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Baker was born August 15, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles Baker and Elizabeth (Gassner) Baker Nettinger.

He was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Penn State Shenango Campus.

He was a highly decorated US Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

Lawrence was employed at the former Sharon Marine and Schultz Trucking, both in Hermitage. Later, he worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, Keystone Rolls, in Wheatland and retired as a machinist from M7 Technologies, Youngstown, Ohio.

Lawrence was an avid Nascar racing fan, especially drivers, Jeff Gordon and Ryan Blaney. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren and cheer on his grandson at his sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, the former Betty Lou Peterson Sweitzer, whom he married October 24, 1994; two sons, James Baker and his wife Chrissy, of Texas and Ken Baker and his fiancé Carrie, of Ohio; a step-daughter, Jamie Sweitzer, of West Middlesex; a step-son, Don Sweitzer, of Farrell; five grandchildren, Kara, Amber, Declan, Andrea and Michael; a great grandson, Jasper; three brothers, Michael Baker, of Ohio, Joe Baker and his wife Carol, and Chuck Baker and his wife Carol all of Hermitage; two step-sisters, Kathy Struck, of Texas, and Carol Campbell, of Georgia; and a step-brother, David Nettinger, of Virginia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to ASPCA, at www.ASPCA.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Sharon Honor Guard.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.