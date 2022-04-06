HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence M. “Larry” Ferro, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Ferro was born October 23, 1937, in Baltimore (Dundalk), Maryland, a son of the late Mario and Josephine (Goles) Ferro.

He was a graduate of Dundalk High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years.

He spent much of his working career in the management level of the transportation industry, specifically trucking.

Larry was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Butala; two sons, Jeffrey Ferro and his wife, Janie, of New Hope, Pennsylvania and Timothy Ferro of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Leigh and Lynn Ferro and a brother, Raymond Ferro and his wife, Kathy, Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son, David Ferro and two sisters, Marcie Devon and Gloria Ferro.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9 in the Chapel of St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

