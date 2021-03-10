Lawrence “Jed” Adler, Hermitage, PA



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Jed” Adler, 67, of Stoneboro, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in his home.

Jed was born September 23, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late Paul A. and Marjorie L. (Pathwalker-Hawthorne) Adler.

He honorably served his country in the US Air Force.

He was employed as an automotive mechanic and previously worked for Sharon Auto Wrecking. Jed was always willing to use his skill and knowledge of cars to help someone in need.

He also enjoyed hunting and being with his family at their camp in the mountains.

He is survived by a brother, Carl “Dart” Adler, of Hermitage and three nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Jed’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



