HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. “Larry” Ekis, 76, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Ekis was born on February 3, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late Henry and Cora (Linn) Ekis, Sr.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharpsville High School.

Larry was a longtime employee of the former Sawhill Tubular Division, Sharon. Throughout his career at the mill, he worked in various capacities in many departments.

He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Shenango Valley Post #1338, and the Sons of Italy, both in Sharon.

Larry was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers. He also liked watching television, playing cards, golfing, bowling and for many years shooting in pool leagues.

He is survived by a daughter, Leanne Ekis; two sons, Christopher and Scott Ekis, all of Hermitage; and a sister, Sharon Hogue, Farrell.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Henry Ekis, Jr.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.