Laura Lynn Rossman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lynn Pendley Rossman, 47, of Sharon passed away Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Laura was born March 23, 1974, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Willis “Butch” Pendley and Linda Pache Veign.

Laura lived to take care of other people and animals. Her days were dedicated to raising her four children and caring for her numerous pets.

Laura is survived by her husband, Allen Rossman; two daughters, Megan and Lauren; two sons, Zachary and John; her mother, Linda Veign and her husband, Patrick; her father and mother-in-law, Victor Josa III and L. Jean Josa; a brother, Robert Pendley and his children, Kara and Tristam and their mother, Brandi Pendley; an uncle, Tony Pache and his wife, Judy and their son Eric and two sisters-in-law, Kelly Veign and Lisa Randall.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis “Butch” Pendley; a stepfather, Gary Redzinak; her maternal grandparents, Suzanne and Anthony Pache and a sister-in-law, Karen Pendley.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 9 in Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, PA. Memorial service will be immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the church with Rev. Charles Eckles, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.