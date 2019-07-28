Laura Leonhardt, Slippery Rock Township, PA – Obituary

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Leonhardt, 90, of Slippery Rock Township passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Leonhardt was born December 17, 1928, in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George M. and Janet (Stoner) Glasser.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1947 graduate of the former Princeton High School.

A homemaker, Laura dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, bicycling and camping. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially while swimming.

Laura was a former member of Center Church, Slippery Rock Township and in more recent years, attended Princeton Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, Claire T. Leonhardt, whom she married September 26, 1947, preceded her in death on April 7, 2010.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Barbara) Leonhardt, of Wampum; a daughter, Janet Louise Morris, of Tahleguah, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Julie (Todd) Radzyminski and James Leonhardt and January and Jill Daugherty; nine great-grandchildren and her extended family, Jon and Pat Reno and their children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was preceded in death by a son, William Leonhardt; two brothers, Ernest and George Glasser and her third brother, Gerald Glasser, was a prisoner of war during the Korean War whom never returned home.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Stringer, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Wayne Township.