NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lee Kerr, 65, of New Castle passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in The Haven Convalescent Home.

Ms. Kerr was born December 3, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of Elmer and Eleanor (Polansky) Kerr.

Laura spent much of her time around the family home and enjoyed knitting, coloring and tending to her baby dolls.

She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Kerr of New Castle; a brother, Barry Kerr and his wife, Nancy, of Boise, Idaho and a niece, Elizabeth Angelo, Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to her father, Laura was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Kerr.

A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, in Shepherd’s Lighthouse Church, 416 Lyndal Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania, with Rev. David Puffer, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.