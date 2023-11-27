SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Albright, 59, a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, following an extended battle with early onset dementia.

Laura was born June 13, 1964, in Sharon, a daughter of Chauncey “Skip” Albright, III and Gretta (Hawk) Murray.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1982.

She completed her bachelors degree at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and later completed her masters degree through Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For many years, Laura worked as a wrap-around (TSS) caring for special needs students throughout the Shenango Valley and later worked in a similar capacity for Sharpsville School District.

Laura was of the Catholic faith and a former member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Laura enjoyed listening to music, writing in her journal and watching movies. Above all else, Laura love spending time with her family, especially her children and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by a son, Nicholas Cipriano, Sharpsville; a daughter, Jennifer Millero (Michael), Hermitage; her mother, Gretta Murray, Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Margi Rypcyzk (Keith), Sharon; a niece, Amy Rypcyzk, Springdale, Pennsylvania and her former spouse, Ron Cipriano, Sharpsville.

In addition to her father; Laura was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bryce Murray and a nephew, Matthew Rypcyzk.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.

