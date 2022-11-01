NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. Thompson, Sr., 80, of New Castle passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Thompson was born August 11, 1942, in New Castle, a son of Harry and Gertrude Thompson.

A 1960 graduate of New Castle High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation.

A proud veteran, Larry was stationed in Germany for 18 months during his service and was a member of American Legion Post 343, New Castle.

In 2006, he retired as a conductor from CSX Railroad’s New Castle Station following more than 30 years of employment.

Larry enjoyed playing pool with friends, playing golf with his son and grandson, and attending his granddaughter’s collegiate basketball games. He also had a lifelong love for animals, especially dogs.

His beloved wife of 57 years, Joanne D. (Hilton) Thompson, whom he married on August 14, 1965, survives at home in New Castle.

Larry is also survived by a son, Dr. Larry W. Thompson, Jr., M.D., and his wife, Dr. Kimberly A. Thompson, M.D., of Erie, Pennsylvania; a brother, Richard Thompson and his wife, Tina, of New Castle; and two grandchildren, Emily and Larry “Trey” Thompson, III.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Lee E. Thompson.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yergan, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.