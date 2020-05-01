Larry Morton, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Morton, 67, of Wheatland, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in the Emergency Room of UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Larry was born April 21, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late Richard and Rose (Burns) Morton.

He attended West Middlesex High School.

He was a longtime employee of Sharon Tube Co., Wheatland, retiring in 2005.

An avid hunter, Larry also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and playing Playstation, especially the game Destiny 2. He was also a huge Cleveland sports fan.

His wife, the former Karen Wright, whom he married December 9, 1978, passed away in 2004.

He is survived by a daughter, Casey Morton and her boyfriend Jason Hughes; a step-daughter, Michelle Brakeman and her husband Glenn, all of Wheatland and four grandchildren, Kalynn and Madison Long and Christopher and Nathaniel Morton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Jim Morton; a sister, Linda Fischer and a brother, Rich Morton.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.