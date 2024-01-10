NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Leonard Hayes, 66, of New Castle passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.