Larry “LA” Mattson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry “LA” Mattson, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Mattson was born July 27, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late Andrew N. and Helen (Stearns) Mattson.

He was a 1953 graduate of Sharpsville High School and attended a trade school where he studied drafting.

He also served in the U.S. Army as a tank operator.

Larry worked as an architect on many jobs and was employed by Autonetics in California where he assisted in designing the guidance system of the N-16 aircraft. He was also employed at Brooks and Redfoot Architects in Sharon. Larry was also a talented meat cutter and managed several meat departments at local grocery stores. Later, he owned and operated Middlesex Golden Dawn. Most recently he was the owner of L.A. Mattson and Son Construction Company. He operated the business for close to 40 years before retiring.

He loved riding horses with his wife and his fondest memories of that were at the Flying W Ranch, Tionesta, Pennsylvania. He also showed quarter horses in the “Reining Class.” Larry also enjoyed riding motorcycles, four-wheelers and snowmobiles. He was an extremely talented woodcarver and further displayed his finesse in the classic cars he restored. Larry shared many great memories at camp and afield while hunting with his buddies, Chuck and Bill.

His wife, the former Sheridan Lynn Simpson, whom he married December 29, 1984, passed away October 16, 2019.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Truchan and her husband, Wayne, of Masury, Ohio and Lori Harper and her husband, Perry, of Hermitage; a son, Bruce Mattson and his wife, Patty, of West Middlesex; two stepdaughters, Kelly Kimmel and her husband, David, of Hubbard, Ohio and Stacy Fill and her husband, Timothy, of Lake Worth, Florida; seven grandchildren, Jolene, Jessie, Shane, Derek, Chad, Rachel and Sophia; five great-grandchildren; a brother, James Mattson and his wife, Launi, of South Dakota and a sister, Dahlin of Ocean Side, California.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Chance.

The family would like to thank Sharon Regional Health System Hospice for the exceptional care given to their father.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

