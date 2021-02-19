Lamar Lee Johnson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lamar “Mar” Lee Johnson, 32, of New Castle, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Mar was born December 19, 1988, in New Castle, a son of Kenneth Lee and Shirley (Cuffie) Johnson.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 2007 graduate of New Castle High School, where he excelled on the football field. He earned an associate degree in electric from New Castle School of Trades and recently earned another associate degree in business, from Penn State Shenango Campus.

Sports and his son were a big part of his life. He coached his son’s Little League team and loved to play basketball and softball. Mar also enjoyed traveling and being a “big brother” to the local kids.

He is survived by his parents; his son, Carter Johnson; paternal grandmother, Amy Dukes and maternal grandmother, Charlotte Cuffie, all of New Castle; maternal grandfather, Robert Smith of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Vegas and Destiny Johnson; a brother, Roland Thompson, Jr. and a nephew, Milan Fitzpatrick, all of New Castle.

Mar was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Johnson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to his son, c/o J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 West Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.until the time of the service Monday, February 22 in the Victory Christian Center, New Castle Campus, 2009 N. Mercer Street, New Castle. A homegoing service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Michael Hambrick, officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.



