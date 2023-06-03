WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kyle M. Jones, of Wheatland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in his home. He was 28.

Kyle was born on February 4, 1995, in Sharon, a son of Elizabeth Taylor and the late Kevin Wade Jones.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He will be remembered for his kindness and deep love for animals and his family. He was extremely devoted to his daughter, Novaleigh, who was born in September of 2021.

In addition to his daughter and his mother, of Sharon; Kyle is survived by a sister, Devannee; a brother, Landon; his paternal grandmother, Linda L. Jones of Masury, Ohio; his maternal grandfather, Donald Taylor of Sharon; two aunts, Kandy Taylor of Vienna, Ohio and Joy Taylor of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; two uncles, Donny and Cliff Taylor both of Sharon and two great-aunts, Gail Jennings of Clark, Pennsylvania and Peggy Jennings of Buffalo, New York.

Kyle was preceded in death by his father on January 3, 2021; his maternal grandmother, Donna Good and an uncle, Brian Keith Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.