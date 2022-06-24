TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kristina Gayle Mott, 63, of Transfer passed away early Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 peacefully in her home after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

Ms. Mott was born September 5, 1958 in Sharon, a daughter of the late Robert and Pauline (Berwing) Mott.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School.

A homemaker for the majority of her life, Kristina took pride in caring for her family who she loved fiercely.

She attended Fredonia Presbyterian Church.

Kristina enjoyed bird watching–especially hummingbirds, trips to camp, hanging out with her dog, Max, cross-stitching beautiful pictures and making pickles for everyone she loved. Most of all, she loved spending time with her two kids and three grandchildren, Wyatt, Beau and Emmylou.

In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by a daughter, Rachel Nestor (Justin) of Transfer; a son, Jacob Wansor (Marissa) of Mercer; a sister, Linda Carl and two brothers, Timothy Mott (Debby), and John Mott (Heather). She also has many nieces, nephews and all of her kids’ friends who she treated like her own. Her favorite days were when all the kids would show up for breakfast on Saturday mornings.

In addition to her parents, Kristina was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mott and a sister, Lara (Mott) Bloomer.

In keeping with Kristina’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Every time a hummingbird hovers nearby, say ‘hello’.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Cremtory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.