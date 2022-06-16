HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- Kirk Loring Works, M.D., 65, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022.

Dr. Works was born December 25, 1956, in Audubon, Iowa, the son of Garry and Shirley (Jensen) Works.

He spent his early years in Oakland, Iowa where he excelled in sports and academics. Kirk served as the team captain and quarterback for his high school football team, the point guard for his basketball team, and was a record-holding sprinter.

After graduating from Oakland High School in 1975, he enrolled at Creighton University, Omaha, NE, and was the first in his family to attend college.

Kirk completed his undergraduate studies in biology and remained at Creighton after being accepted to the University’s School of Medicine. Following graduation from medical school, Kirk pursued a residency in internal medicine at Creighton University Medical Center.

Dr. Works then completed a fellowship in Gastroenterology at the Cleveland Clinic. It is there where he met his beloved wife of 33 years, Mary Ann (Polisena) Works, a nurse on the cardiology floor. They married in 1989, and soon after, moved to Greenville in 1990, where Dr. Works practiced gastroenterology at UPMC Horizon for 32 years. He was well respected by both his colleagues and patients alike.

Kirk will always be remembered for his kind and humble spirit, wonderful warm smile, joyful sense of humor and witty remarks. A dedicated husband and father, his family remained his priority throughout his life. He loved going on road trips with his wife, Mary Ann, to explore new places, restaurants and beaches. Kirk also enjoyed cheering on Penn State Football (like a true PSU dad), sailing on Pymatuning, fly fishing throughout Pennsylvania, vacationing in Bethany Beach and Hilton Head Island, and evening walks in Buhl Park. His daughter and only child, Marissa, was his pride and joy. He loved supporting his daughter in her many endeavors, especially watching her perform in choirs, sing in church, and compete on the tennis court.

Kirk is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Hermitage; his daughter, Marissa (fiancé, Brandon Ward), Arlington, Virginia; his father, Garry Works, Phoenix, Arizona; and his sister, Shari Works, Big Fork, Montana. Also left to cherish his memory are a sister-in-law Rita Santon (Dan); two brothers-in-law, Carl Polisena (Christine) and Frank Polisena (Amber); three Goddaughters, Alexa Polisena, Victoria Polisena (fiancé, Randy Leopold) and Mia Polisena, two nieces, Francesca Santon and Juliet Polisena; and two nephews, Carlo Polisena and Jordan Arnold (Sally).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Buhl Park, c/o J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home, 1090 E. State St., Sharon. All donations collected will be directed toward a memorial bench and tree within the park.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.