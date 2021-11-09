Kimberly Marie Bashor, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Marie Bashor, 61, of Sharon, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Kim was born February 3, 1960, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles Elmer Myers, III and Janet Ruth (Williams) McCleery.

She attended Sharon High School and worked in food service.

Kim attended Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Masury, Ohio.

She is survived by two daughters, Tanya Gaffney and her husband Eric, Youngstown, Ohio and Ashley Williams and her husband David, Hubbard, Ohio; three sons, Duane Myers and his wife Shannon, Sharon, Gary Bashor, Missouri, and Daniel Loughry and his wife Dawn, New Castle; six grandsons; four granddaughters; two sisters, Patti Aquino and her husband Tom, West Middlesex and Carol Sue Rice and her husband Richard, Masury and three brothers, Charles Elmer Myers, IV, Sharon, David William Myers and his wife Diane, Warren, Ohio and Paul Alan Myers, Masury.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.