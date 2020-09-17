Kimberly (Diesel) Anglin, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly (Diesel) Anglin of S. Pymatuning Township passed away early Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, in her home with her family by her side, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 61.

Kim was born February 16, 1959, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Sharek) Diesel.

She was a 1977 alumna of Canon-McMillan High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion University in 1981.

Kim dedicated her career of 29 years to public service as the Drug & Alcohol Administrator of the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission. She made significant impacts at the local and state levels for the prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery efforts of both, mental health and substance use disorders. She always approached work with the highest degree of purpose, passion, wisdom and sincerity to improve the quality of life for those she had the honor of serving. Kim treated all people with care, encouragement and dignity – making each person she encountered feel special and confident. Her optimism was unparalleled and should serve as an inspiration to all. Kim set out to make each day the very best for herself and others.

Her garden welcomed butterflies and hummingbirds and her kitchen provided delicious meals and thoughtful conversations. Whether going to the movies, playing board or yard games, cuddling up to her golden retrievers and cat, swinging a golf club, honoring family traditions, crafting or lounging poolside, Kim wore a smile that exemplified absolute joy.

Kim planned and enjoyed many trips to explore beaches, canyons, forests and cities. Those trips meant the world to Kim as they fulfilled her sense of adventure and brought her family together.

Kim was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector and was a member of parish council.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher J. Anglin, whom she married August 28, 1982 in Holy Rosary Church, Muse, Pennsylvania; a son, Christopher W. Anglin and his girlfriend Wilnelly Hernandez-Sanchez, of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Molly W. Anglin, Esq. and her husband Daniel Yunes, of Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Sandy Hankey and her husband John, of Beaver, Pennsylvania and April Hahn and her husband Bill, of the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh; a brother, Bobby Diesel and his wife Pam, of Somerset, Pennsylvania; brother- and sisters-in-law, Casey and Luann Anglin, of Sharpsville and Deana Diesel, of Michigan; twelve nieces and nephews; and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kim was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Diesel; a nephew and Godson, Doug Hankey and her mother- and father-in-law, Winifred and George “Bud” Anglin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pa. 16146.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 2:oo p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with the Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

