SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Ann (Glover) Varsho, 66, of Sharon, passed away with her loving and devoted husband by her side, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in her home following a prolonged illness.

Kimberly was born on September 23, 1956, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Helen Ferko Glover.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School, Shenango Valley School of Business and Cheena’s Beauty Academy.

For many years, she worked as a buyer at Reyer’s Shoe Store’s former Sharon location.

Kim was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

An avid gardener, she loved to spend time with friends and family, and enjoyed watching comedies from the 50’s and 60’s.

Surviving is her husband, Larry Varsho, whom she married on October 17, 2009. She also leaves her son, Cyril E. Krivosh, of Colorado; her daughter, Quinn Krivosh, and grandson, Isaiah, of Florida; her mother, Helen Ferko Glover, of Hermitage; two sisters, Minda Glover, of North Carolina and her son, Richard Glover Siegfried, of California, and Tifany (Glover) Matta, her husband, Greg, and son, Jacob, of Sharpsville.



Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Edward C. Glover, and her late husband, Paul Krivosh.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at give.michaeljfox.org

A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, in St. John the Episcopal Church, 226 West State St., Sharon, with Rev. Adam Trambley, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

