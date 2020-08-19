Kimberly A. Davis, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Davis, 53, of Sharon, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, in her home.

Kim was born May 22, 1967, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George and Thelma (Davis) Walsh, Jr. She attended Sharpsville High School.

She loved music and singing. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for others. In her spare time, Kim liked to garden and work on arts and crafts.

She is survived by two daughters, Krystal Bennett, of Ortley Beach, New Jersey and Katie Bennett and her husband Glenn, of Farrell; five grandchildren, Christopher, Kaylann and Moana Bennett, Kaiden Merwin and Kyri Wagner; a sister, Theresa Buxton and her husband Chad, of Sharpsville; and a brother, Michael Walsh, of Arizona.

In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by a daughter, Kallie Anne Davis and a grandson, Thomas M. Guzan.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

