Kim M. Valentine, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kim M. Valentine, 60, of Farrell, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2019, in her sister’s home.

Kim was born March 1, 1959, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William Frederick and Rita (Kelhan) Wharry.

Kim was a member of the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell and looked forward to attending it’s Bible Study.

She loved meeting someone new and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed doodling, playing bingo and her dog.

She is survived by her husband, John Valentine, whom she married October 13, 2013; a sister, Ellen Perrine and her husband Donald, of West Middlesex; a brother, William F. Wharry and his wife Jennifer, of Memphis, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by a niece Kyshela Bucciarelli.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.