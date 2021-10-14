Kevin G. Tatusko, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin G. Tatusko, 58, passed away on October 12, 2021, in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

