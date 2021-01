WEST MIDDLESEX, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Donald Eugene Ondic, 89, of West Middlesex, died peacefully with his loving daughter, Donna, by his side on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Mr. Ondic was born May 26, 1931 in West Middlesex, a son of John and Mary Roscoe Ondic.