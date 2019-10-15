Kenneth Louis White, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Louis White, 63, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Ken was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1956.

He graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida and had a very successful career in the news industry, notably working in Alabama, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and more.

His time in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was the most notable, however. While working at WPXI, Ken met and married the love of his life, Jenny Ferguson. It was in Pittsburgh that Jenny and Ken had their son, Mack, followed by their daughter, Madeline, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, Ken continued working as a news director, and in 2005 was awarded RTDNAC News Director of the Year. The television news industry allowed Ken to continue his life-long passion of helping others, giving countless aspiring journalists their start in the business.

Ken served as a member on the Elon University School of Communications Advisory Board, coached multiple seasons of flag football at the Siskey YMCA, worked as an intern coordinator for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Academic Intern Program and was a board member for the National Sports Media Association. In recent years, Ken also volunteered at Providence High School where he worked with newspaper classes and high school’s student newspaper, the Providence Prowl.

He also enjoyed attending services at Saint Matthews Catholic Church. Ken had a passion like no other for sports. He was a fierce Cleveland Indians fan and devoted Carolina Panthers supporter. He loved his family, friends, and family dogs, Boomerang and Jimmy, both of whom he loyally walked several miles each day.

He is survived by his wife Jenny White, son Mack White, daughter Madeline White, mother Betty Lou White, sister Marcia Iole and brother William White Jr, brother-in-law Jay Iole, brother-in-law Ben Hetrick, sister-in-law Amy Williams, brother-in-law David Williams, nieces Cecilia Iole and Stella Williams, and nephews James and Hayden Williams.

He was predeceased by his father William White, paternal grandparents Louis White and Helen White, maternal grandparents Kenneth and Hazel Scott, and Mary Fabian Burke (Aunt Kate). Ken will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and students. He was an amazing father and husband, a true friend, and served as an inspiration to all.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Broadcaster’s Foundation of America in Ken’s name, which provided financial assistance during his illnesses. The address is https://broadcastersfoundation.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor as celebrant.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.