FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Russell, Sr., 80, of Farrell passed away Monday evening, November 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mr. Russell was born September 20, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late Neil and Betty (Russel) Russell.

A 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

A truck driver for more than 35 years, Ken was a member of Teamster’s Local 377, Youngtown, OH; and drove for several companies in Western PA and Eastern Ohio.

A car and racing enthusiast, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, attending car shows, and following the auto auctions. Ken also liked cheering on the Pittsburgh sports teams.

He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Russell, Jr. (Heather), Beulaville, North Carolina, and David Russell (Lisa), Pulaski, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Katie DeFazio (Paul), Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and Dee Cidila, of West Virginia; three step-children, Billy, Kristen, and Donna; six grandchildren, Justina, Michelle, Jaden, Anneliese, Caleb, and Lira; seven step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Delores “Dee” (Rice) Russell; and a sister, Muriel Russell.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.