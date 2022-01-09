HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth James Gianoglio, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital. He was 85 years old.

Kenneth (Kenny) was born February 15, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was one of four sons and a daughter of the late Joseph Gianoglio and Katherine Yarabenets Gianoglio.

Kenny attended Sharon schools and worked as a crane operator at Sawhill Tubular for 46 years.

He honorably and proudly served his country during the Korean War as Meritorious Sergeant and Tank Commander in the United States Marine Corps.

In his younger days, Kenny was an avid hunter and fisherman. His pride, however, was spending time with his family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed boating, taking vacations, including trips to Puerto Vallarta and Cancun with his wife and family getaways to Mountaineer Resort. Kenny was everyone’s rock; he knew it and he loved it.

Devout in his faith, Kenny was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell. He knew his savior personally, which radiated in his love for helping people.

He spent many hours helping to care for two of his brothers, as well as, his mother-in-law and father-in-law. He never looked at it as a burden but as a blessing.

Kenny is now in heaven wearing his crown, which he so richly deserves.

He will be sadly missed by everyone, especially his wife and soul mate of 36 years, Faith, to whom he would tell that he could climb any mountain as long as she was by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Faith (Morocco) Gianoglio; son, James Gianoglio of Farrell; stepsons, John (Amy) Davis of Dublin, Ohio and Rusty Davis of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Jami (Jeff) Lagios and Annie (Ben) Burk of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Vinnie (Clarice) Morocco of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nina (John) Hollingsworth of Masury, Ohio; Livia and Logan Davis of Dublin, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Angelina Burk, Clara Morocco and Rocco Hollingsworth.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by three daughters, Darlene Morocco, Angie Gianoglio and Marilyn Izzo; a son, Robert Gianoglio; a granddaughter, Sarah Izzo; three brothers, Edward, William and Charles Gianoglio; a sister, Katherine Woods and one daughter-in-law, Pam Gianoglio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.