Kenneth J. Ulan, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Ulan, Sr., 72, of Farrell, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 30, 1949, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Baker) Ulan.

He married Carol Stefanak on July 31, 1976.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1968 and served on his class reunion committee.

He was employed as a bundler at Wheatland Tube, retiring in 2011 with 34 years of service.

Ken was also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon. He was also a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 103, Sharon.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to oldies music, sword fighting and playing Wii with his grandson. Ken also loved making CD’s for many friends and family of their favorite music.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Carol (Stefanak) Ulan; a son, Kenneth (Heather) Ulan, Jr.; a daughter, Carrie (Robert) Greimann II; a sister, Christine (Ronald) Hudack and two grandchildren, McKenzie and Kevin Ulan.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Ulan and two sisters, Paula (Ulan) Marshall and Victoria Ulan.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service, Monday, November 22, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Adam Trambley, officiating.