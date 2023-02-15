WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth F. Wilson, 78, of West Middlesex, passed away Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Wilson was born September 8, 1944, in Blue Ridge, Georgia, a son of the late George and Velma (Cathey) Wilson.

He was a 1962 graduate of Commodore Perry High School, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Ken was employed as a turn foreman in the blast furnace department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. He was employed there for 29 and a half years when the plant closed. Upon the closure, he worked at the former Trinity Industries, Greenville, retiring once the plant shut down.

He was a Free and Accepted Mason. One of his hobbies was collecting “things, “ and going to flea markets and yard sales to find new treasures. Ken also enjoyed classic cars and browsing the vehicles at local car shows. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns, but above all, he was his grandchildren’s number one fan. His grandchildren meant the world to him, and he never missed one of their events.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Nigro, whom he married on October 15, 1977; two daughters, Tami DeJulia, Hermitage, and Courtney Fuchs (Michael), West Middlesex; a son, Mike Wilson (Kim), Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Christopher Toombs and his fiancé Melissa, Kurt Toth (Brianna), Katie DeMarco and her fiancé Jordan, Alyssa DeMarco and her significant other Ashton, Alexis DeMarco and her significant other Nick, and Dillon Wilson; several step-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Cornman, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Sam and Larry Wilson; and a son-in-law, Bill DeJulia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org; or the American Diabetes Association, at www.Diabetes.org.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, February 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, in the funeral home.