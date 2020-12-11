Kendall L. Davis, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kendall L. Davis, 52, of Farrell, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born January 18, 1968 in Sharon, a son of the late Mary Ellen Davis Harris.

He was a 1986 graduate of Farrell High School.

Kendall enjoyed watching football and basketball, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Celtics. He also loved shopping for new clothing.

He is survived by a brother, Maurice (Sandra) Davis of Farrell; two sisters, Beulah Davis and Karen Davis, both of Sharon; an aunt, Diane Hughes; nine nieces and nephews, Maurice, Marlon, Marcus, Ebony, Quanza, Jamone, Jaquairs, Jason and Antonie and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his mother, Kendall was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Smith; a nephew, Quinton Buford and his stepfather, Herman L. Harris.

Due to health and safety concerns, there will be no public calling hours.

A graveside service will be held 11:15 a.m Monday, December 14, 2020 in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kendall L. David, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.