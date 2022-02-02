HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Marie Erdice Radu, 44, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Mrs. Radu was born August 20, 1977, in Greenville, a daughter of Roger Erdice and Katheryn Joyce Walker. She was a 1995 graduate of Sharon High School.

Kelly had a deep rooted love for her family. She loved joking around with her son Colbey and embraced her title of “Cheer Mom”, attending all of her daughter Isabella’s cheer events. Kelly enjoyed summer pool parties and picnics with her family and friends and celebrating the holidays with loved ones. She enjoyed sunrises and sunsets, especially by the ocean and delighted in vacationing at the beach. Above all else, she simply enjoyed playing with her granddaughter Gabby and walks through her neighborhood with her family, especially her husband Chuck, whom she married August 24, 2002.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Isabella Radu; a son, Colbey Radu and his partner Allie Clark, Hermitage; her father, Roger Erdice and his wife Sandy Erdice Jamestown; her mother, Katheryn Joyce Walker and her fiancé, Joe Mariotti, Austintown, Ohio; grandparents, Lois “Nannie” Walker, Transfer and Melsena Klump, West Middlesex; a sister, Michele Erdice and her partner, Kevin Baker, Sharpsville; a step-sister, Tracey Zimmerman, Willamson, New York; a step-brother, Brian Maun, Escondido, California; a granddaughter, Gabriella Radu; a brother-in-law, Brandon Wiley, Erie; her parent-in-laws, Richard and Judy Wiley, Sharon; and Charles A. and Darlene Radu, Brookfield; her nieces and nephews, Kylee Erdice and her partner, Timmy Thompson; Baby Adonis; Samantha and Christina Zimmerman; Christen, Josh and Lauren Woodword; Saverio Perez-Wiley and Addyson Stoner, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Charles Edward Walker, and Harry Erdice; a grandmother, Bee Erdice; two aunts, Joan Myers, and Gayle Erdice and two uncles Paul and Tim Walker.

Memorial donations may be directed to Allegheny Health Network Oncology Care Fund at https://5814.thankyou4caring.org/ or to Breast Cancer Alliance at https://breastcanceralliance.org/

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the funeral home with August Hurst, pastor of Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

To offer the family an online condolence or watch the funeral service via livestream, please visit www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

The funeral service will also be recorded and made available via the funeral home website Monday morning, Feburary 7, 2022.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.