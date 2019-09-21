Keith Berlin, Lackawannock Twp, PA – Obituary

LACKAWANNOCK TWP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Berlin, 86, a longtime resident of Lackawannock Township, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, in the Wexford Healthcare Center.

Mr. Berlin was born January 1, 1933, in Sciotoville, Ohio and raised by his mother, Pauline (Bell) Eastwood and her husband, William Eastwood.

He was a 1951 graduate of Portsmouth High School (Ohio) and in 1955, earned a bachelors of science degree in business administration from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Just weeks following graduation on June 19, 1955, he married his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, the former Joan “Elaine” Lee, whom passed away March 10th of this year.

Keith was then drafted into the U.S. Navy and stationed in Bremerton, Washington, where he served on the U.S.S. Missouri.

Keith was of the Methodist faith.

He was employed by the J.C. Penny company for 18 years, where he worked as a manager in various locations. For the next 20 years, Keith worked for the Stambaugh-Thompson Co. in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring as the operations manager.

During retirement, he worked as a salesman for the former Wagner Motors in New Wilmington, and also instructed Silver Sneaker exercise classes at the Hermitage YMCA.

Keith was a member of the Mercer Co. Republican Party and the New Wilmington Merchants Association.

He had a passion for gardening, bird watching and fishing, particularly while on the Ohio River with his sons. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Keith is survived by a daughter, Kate (Steve) Marshall, Garland, Texas; three sons, William (Dr. Tomiko Tsuchida) Berlin, PhD., Rockville, Maryland, Robert (Mari Teter) Berlin, St. Louis, Missouri and Keith (Kate Rood) Berlin, Jr., Portland, Oregon; six grandchildren, James (Katie) Berlin, William (Alyssa Loney) Berlin, Nicole (Clint) Berlin Eastburn, Zack Berlin, Megan Marshall and Warren Berlin and three great-grandchildren, Parker Berlin, Jace Eastburn and Carter Berlin.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Lakes at Jefferson for their exceptional care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Salvation Army, 600 Fisher Hill, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 in New Wilmington United Methodist Church, 125 South Mercer Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142, with Pastor Becky Rosengarth, officiating.

Interment will be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery, New Wilmington.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.