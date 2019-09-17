Keith Alan Kerr, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Alan Kerr of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away September 12, 2019, in Wayne County, Kentucky. He was 56.

Keith was born June 18, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Ronald and Mary Lou (Paulsen) Kerr.

He was a 1981 graduate of Sharon High School.

Keith was employed as vice president of operations at G.S. Metal Products, Cleveland, Ohio, for more than twenty years.

Surviving are: his wife, the former Joan Flickinger, whom he married October 1, 1988, of Hermitage; his mother Mary Lou Kerr, of Youngstown, Ohio and a sister, Renee Babonick and her husband Thomas, of Austintown, Ohio.

Keith was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Jan Runcan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

A private service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.