Keith A. Thompson, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Thompson, 59, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020, in his home.

Keith was born August 22, 1961, in Sharon, a son of Joseph B. and Ruth I. (Briggs) Thompson.

He was a 1979 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Currently employed by Carpenter’s Auto Repair and Towing in Sharon, he was a master technician and worked as an auto mechanic for more than 40 years.

Keith will be remembered as a family man and his greatest joy was when they were all together. For many years, he coached his daughters’ softball teams.

He is survived by two daughters, Kelley Carico and her husband, Noah, of Hermitage and Katy Thompson and her boyfriend, Parker, of South Pymatuning Township; his mother, Ruth I. Thompson of South Pymatuning Township; two grandchildren, Arya Stefanick and Landon Carico; a sister, Loretta Ague and her husband, James, of South Pymatuning Township; a brother, Joseph S. Thompson, of Salisbury, North Carolina and his dog and faithful companion, Charlie.

Keith was preceded in death by his father.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.