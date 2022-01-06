MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Sue Kane, 53, of Mercer passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Kathy was born June 29, 1968, in North Lima, Ohio, a daughter of Howard “Buzz” Crawford and Donna (Furey) Crawford.

She attended and graduated from Mercer High School.

Kathy was self employed, owning her own food truck. Her food truck, Hot Diggity Dog, was a favorite spot for many of her local customers in Wyoming.

She had many hobbies; cooking, reading a good V.C. Andrews book, watching shows on the Food Network. She also liked bingo, painting ceramics and deer hunting. But she most enjoyed her family. She loved when the family got together for family gatherings.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kane, Mercer; a daughter Jessica (Adam) Matton, Brampton, Ontario; a son Jacob Kane, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; sisters, Linda Scott, Wheatland, Stacey Crawford, Mercer, Kimberly (Jay) Wolfe, Greenville; brothers, Lawrence (Vicki) Crawford, South Pymatuning, Peter Crawford and Richard (Lynn) Crawford both of Sharpsville and grandchild, Connor Kane.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Bonnie Watterson; two brother in laws, Richard Scott and Randy Daye and several nieces, nephews and a great-niece.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

