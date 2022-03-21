SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Lou Jones, 69, of Sharon, passed away with her dear friend, Debbie Vanhoose, by her side on Friday morning, March 18, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Jones was born January 25, 1953, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Albert “Big Al” and Florence “Flo” (Clark) Bobby.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

A homemaker, she was also employed as a nurses assistant at Orange Village Care Center, Masury, Ohio.

Kathy enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She also looked forward to her Tuesday spaghetti dinner with her friend Debbie. Above all she loved spending time with grandchildren and bragging about them.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy Montgomery and her husband, Justin, Brookfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kenny and Brooke Montgomery; a sister, Karen Lenz and her husband, Ted, Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Keith Bobby and his wife, Janice, of Mercer and her niece, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a nephew, Bradley Bobby.

In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

