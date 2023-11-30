SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Mumford, of Slippery Rock, passed away Wednesday evening, November 29, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Mumford was born in New Castle, a daughter of the late Norman and Katherine (Zook) Lehman.

She graduated from New Castle High School.

Kathy was one of the 20 original Mary Kay Cosmetics Beauty Consultants and remained active with the company for more than five decades. She also worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, Portersville, Pennsylvania.

A devout Christian, she was a former member of Third United Presbyterian Church of New Castle.

Kathy enjoyed sewing and floral arranging. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially while having her granddaughters dress up for fashion shows.

Her husband of 54 years, Terry L. Mumford, whom she married February 14, 1965, preceded her in death November 14, 2019.

In addition to her four sisters and brother; Kathy is survived by six grandchildren, Kara Mumford (Grant), Jake Mumford, Stephanie Mumford (Joe) and Porsha Mumford and Elysia and Christopher Fabian and three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Michael and Mason.

In addition to her husband and parents; Kathy has been reunited with her two sons, Rodney and Douglas Mumford; three brothers and five sisters.

Kathy, or “Sassy,” as she was affectionately called, will be remembered for her charismatic personality, large heart and very direct approach. Regardless, she was always the first phone call when a family or friend needed help, advice, or a chat.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 4, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., Sharon.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yerigan, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.