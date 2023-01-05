NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Coates, 69, of New Castle passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Ms. Coates was born September 23, 1953, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Pauline (Callahan) Platt.

She graduated from New Castle High School.

She enjoyed the many good times spent with family and friends, especially the family camping trips.

Kathy is survived by a son, James Coates (Shadda), Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters, Pamela Coleman (David), of Delaware; and Margaret Lynch, New Castle; a brother, Bill Platt (Nettie), New Castle; a grandson, James Coates; and a granddaughter Desiree Coates, A1C.

In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.