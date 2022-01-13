NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy J. Carroll, 65, passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, at her residence in New Castle.

Mrs. Carroll was born January 1, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Joanne (Bergkessel) Sposito.

A 1974 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, she also attended Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

For more than 30 years, Kathy worked as a waitress at Eat n’ Park, Hermitage, retiring in 2011.

She had a lifelong love for animals, especially dogs and had many as pets throughout her life. Kathy also loved swimming and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Jeffrey Carroll, whom she married in 2009, preceded her in death April 26, 2020.

Kathy is survived by a son, Arthur E. Stewart (Leigh), of New Castle; two step-daughters, Kristan Carroll and Sarah Carroll, both of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Abigail, Chelsea, Allyssa and Tyler Stewart; Madilyn and Alivia Turney; and Sawyer Ruzich; her mother-in-law, Delores Carroll, Hermitage; three brothers, Arthur J. Sposito, of Sharon; James D. Sposito (Denise), of Hermitage and Jeffrey M. Sposito, of Sharpsville; two brothers-in-law, Todd Carroll (Leslie) and Tracy L. Carroll (Travis), all of Hermitage and an uncle, Richard Sposito, of Farrell. Also surviving is her beloved dog, Eli.

In addition to her husband and parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, John Sposito and her dog, Patches.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.