Kathryn C. Buchanan, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn C. Buchanan, 88, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, October 31, 2019.

Mrs. Buchanan was born December 14, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Ira W. and Elois C. (Miller) Love.

She was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, where she was the school’s first elected homecoming queen in the fall of 1947.

A homemaker, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Kathryn was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hermitage.

Kathryn, along with her husband, Richard, enjoyed spending their winters in Winter Haven, Florida and flying together in their personal Cessna aircraft. Together, they traveled to Japan, Australia and Canada to compete in international shuffleboard tournaments.

Kathryn was inducted into the International Shuffleboard Hall of Fame, Clearwater, Florida, for her achievements as a shuffleboard professional.

Her husband of nearly 60 years, Richard E. Buchanan, whom she married September 4, 1948, passed away February 5, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra C. Fair of Hermitage and Elaine Buchanan of West Middlesex; a son, Rodney (Denise) Buchanan of Mercer; a sister-in-law, Sandra (Tom) Allison of Transfer; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Fair, Ryan (Elizabeth) Buchanan, Alene (Joseph) Hughes, Amber (Jim) Connors, Nicole (Richard) Pearsall and Rod (Glori) Jones; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Fair; two sisters, Donna Rae Lapcevich and Joan Shipton and two brothers, James and Donald Love.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, November 3, 2019, in J. Bradly McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bobbie Hunt, officiating.

Interment will be at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.