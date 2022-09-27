NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, 78, of New Castle passed away Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Kelly was born April 24, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John “Vincent” English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) English.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1962.

An exceptional seamstress, Kitty worked for the Clara Brown Shoppe as a young woman and later operated a sewing and clothing repair business out of her home.

Kitty was a member of Victory Christian Church, Coitsville, Ohio.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed quilting.

Kitty is survived by a daughter, Marissa “Missy” Sipe, of Washington, Pennsylvania; two sons, Francis “Leslie” Sipe and Christopher Sipe, both of New Castle; two brothers, Vincent English, Edwardsville, Illinois and David English, of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Gloria Cowan (Lee), of New Wilmington; a granddaughter, Courtney Sipe; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by a son, Preston “Tracy” Sipe.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.