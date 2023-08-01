BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Zoccola, 74 of Burghill, Ohio, passed away with her son by her side, Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023, in Sharon Regional Health Center.

Kathy was born September 16, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Russell and Catherine (Monaco) Gallo.

She attended St. Michael Parochial Grade School in Greenville and later graduated from Reynolds High School in 1966.

As a hairdresser for 48 years, Kathy provided for her family with her profession. She was the owner and operator of Kathy’s Hairstyling in Hartford, Ohio, where she enjoyed interacting with many faithful customers until retiring in 2015.

An avid gardener, Kathy kept a beautiful garden patio at her home where she spent many enjoyable hours. She also loved to crochet and during retirement, spent countless hours and skeins of yarn making comfort dolls for local charities.

Kathy loved her family very much and always took every opportunity to enjoy time with them.

Kathy is survived by her son, Bryce Zoccola, Niles, Ohio; a granddaughter, Brittany Saum (Zach) of Cortland, Ohio; a grandson, Bjorn Zoccola (Hailey Caracci) of Hartford, Ohio; longtime partner, Ron Baum of Vienna, Ohio; two brothers, John Gallo (Rosemary) of Show Low, Arizona and Jeff Gallo of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Diane Gallo of Tempe, Arizona; a niece, Sasha Molina and two nephews, Alex Molina and Jeff Gallo, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Zoccola and a daughter-in-law, Kristine Zoccola.

Per Kathy’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held privately by the family.

Internment will be in Hartford Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

