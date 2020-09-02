Kathleen M. Spitler, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Spitler, 94, of New Castle passed away peacefully late Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Spitler was born October 29, 1925, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (McClosky) Kelly. She was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle High School.

A homemaker for the last 40 years, Kathleen previously worked for Shenango China, New Castle, and the former Airways Industries, Ellwood City.

Kathleen was of the Catholic Faith.

An animal lover, she was particularly fond of her pet cats and had many throughout her life. Kathleen also enjoyed sewing and dancing, especially to polka and country western music with her husband, Gene.

Surviving are: her beloved husband, Gene W. Spitler, whom she married March 17, 1978; of New Castle; a daughter, Sharon Bart and her husband, Bob, of New Castle; a sister, Dorothy Henry, of Neshannock Twp.; three grandsons, Bryan Shelar and Sean and Eric Peebles; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a son, Lee F. Shelar, III; a sister, Marie F. Kelly and three brothers, Robert E. Lee Kelly, Thomas P. Kelly and Charles W. Kelly.

Calling hours will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

