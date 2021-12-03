Kathleen L. Cantrell, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen L. Cantrell, 55, of West Middlesex, passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021, in her residence.



Kathy was born September 11, 1966, in Sharon, a daughter of William Maykowski and Phyllis (Lawler)

Maykowski.

A lifelong area resident she attended Sharpsville High School. Kathy later attended the

Business Institute of Pennsylvania, earning an associate degree in Secretarial Science with a major in

Information Processing.



On September 21, 1985, she married the love of her life, Joe Cantrell. She was a devoted wife and

mother that will be greatly missed by her family.



Kathy would brighten up a room with her presence. She loved all music and singing, but her favorites

were Stevie Nicks, and Boy George. “Kitten’s” compassion and dedication to her parents was evident as

she took pride in being their caregiver. Kathy’s best friend was her mom, Phyllis. She cherished

spending time with her family and grandchildren.



In addition to her mother, she’s survived by her husband, Joe; a daughter Tarah Cantrell both of West

Middlesex; a son Joseph S. Cantrell and fiancé Jeanne Mentrek of Sharon; three sisters, Debbie (Gary)

Kane, Greenville, Beverly Mayler, Hyannis Port, Massachusetts and Maureen Maykowski, Sharpsville; three

brothers, Bill (Patty) Maykowski, Union Town, Ohio, Terry (Becki) Maykowski, Sharpsville and Dennis

Maykowski, Sharon; a sister-in-law, Carol Maykowski, Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Brooklyn

Lapcevich, Sharon and Nevaeh Lapcevich, West Middlesex; as well as many nieces, nephews and

cousins.



Kathy was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sandra Maykowski-Derr; and brother Bob Maykowski.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Grace Chapel Church in care of the

Cantrell family.



Calling hours will be Thursday December 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Grace Chapel Church, 4075 Lamor Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. in the church with Pastor Randy Emmorey officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.