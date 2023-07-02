NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Marie Tomasetti, 65, of New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Tomasetti was born January 30, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Doran) Pape.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1976.

For over 10 years, Kathy worked as a credit manager at GNC Community Credit Union and previously worked in a similar capacity for King’s Jewelers, both in New Castle.

Kathy was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Camillus Church.

A creative soul, she enjoyed painting, singing and drawing. Kathy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed for her bubbly personality, genuine kindness towards all and beautiful smile.

Her husband of 41 years, John Nunzio Tomasetti, whom she married January 28, 1982, survives at home. Kathy is also survived by a daughter, Maria Taylor (Christopher) of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; two sons, John Tomasetti of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania and Patsy Tomasetti (Alisha) of New Castle; her mother, Dorothy Pape of New Castle; three grandchildren, Elliana Taylor and Emiliano and Adalena Tomasetti; three sisters, Theresa Anastasia (Jerry), Barbara Pape, Susan Mollick (John) all of New Castle; two brothers, Joseph Pape (Marilyn) of West Middlesex and Declan Pape of New Wilmington and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Pape and an infant brother, Stephen Pape.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bluefield Project to cure frontotemporal dementia, online at bluefieldproject.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish, St. Camillus Site, 314 W Englewood Avenue, New Castle, with Rev. Benjamin Barr, as celebrant.

Internment, St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

