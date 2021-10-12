Kathleen Joanne “Kathy” Faber, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Joanne “Kathy” Faber, 66, of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, October 11, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Faber was born February 2, 1955, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Katherine M. (Sansone) Faber.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1973. Following high school, she studied to become a medical assistant and later took photography courses in Pittsburgh.

She was employed as a medical assistant in the office of Dr. Bolotin and later Dr. Sebastiano, both in Sharon.

Kathy was of the Catholic faith.

She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially cats and dogs. She was a devoted mother to eight cats.

A generous person, Kathy was a longtime donor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Labre Indian School and the World Wildlife Fund.

She is survived by her significant other of 27 years, Leonard “Lenny” Kendzor, Sharon; three brothers, Richard Faber and his wife Linda, Jackson, Michigan, Phillip Faber and his wife Martha, Sharpsville and Thomas Faber, Hermitage; many nieces and nephews; and Lenny’s sisters, who assisted in taking care of her, Marilyn McKelvey, New Orleans, Louisiana and Maribeth Dunn, Wheatland.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Robert Faber.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.