NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen H. Nord, 84, of New Castle passed away early Friday morning, March 31, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Kathleen Nord was born February 19, 1939, in New Castle, she was the daughter of John D. and Dorothy (Stafford) Hite.

A 1957 New Castle High School graduate, she also earned a bachelor of arts in Secondary Education from Youngstown State University.

Mrs. Nord enjoyed a 40-year-long career in education as a business teacher, teaching for several schools and various institutions throughout her tenure as an educator, including Shenango High School, New Castle High School, Lawrence County Vo-Tech, Youngstown State University and various adult education classes.

Mrs. Nord was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Castle, where she was the recording secretary. Kathy was consistently involved in the community, most notably through her involvement with the Salvation Army and serving on its board, serving on the board of Jameson Junior Guild, and volunteering for various other community-oriented groups.

Kathy is survived by two sons, Mark Nord and his companion, Stacy, and Matthew Nord and his wife, Karen, all of New Castle; four wonderful grandchildren, Madison, Daniel, Leo and Katherine Nord; a brother, John D. Hite, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy’s first husband, Edward L. Kay, preceded her in death in 1970. She subsequently married Larry R. Nord in 1974, and they enjoyed 31 wonderful years together until his death in 2005.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 in St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105, with Reverend David A. Snyder officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery in Neshannock Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Shriners Children’s Hospital of Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505; or online at: shrinerschildrens.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.