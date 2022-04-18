HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Elizabeth Crisan, 76, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, April 18, 2022, in the emergency room of the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Crisan was born September 9, 1945, in Sharon, a daughter of Theodore “Ted” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Zurawsky) Crisan.

A 1963 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, she matriculated to Edinboro State College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

For more than 30 years, Kathy was employed by the Farrell School District. She served in various roles and taught several grades throughout her tenure at Farrell Elementary School, most notably serving as headteacher at Eckles Elementary.

Kathy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, where she volunteered as a tutor through the church’s after-school program at Grace Lutheran, Farrell and was a member of the church’s Dorcas Society.

Kathy was also a longtime volunteer and delivery driver for Meals on Wheels Shenango Valley.

An animal lover, she particularly enjoyed feeding and watching birds. Kathy also enjoyed reading, crafting, and volunteering at the church.

She is survived by a sister, Karen Blosz (Ronald), Transfer; a brother, Theodore Crisan (Liz), West Middlesex; two nephews, Ross and Tyler Livermore; her beloved cousin, Patty Boldish, Hermitage and her longtime friend and caregiver, Myron Jones, Wheatland.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or Animal Pawtectors, P.O. Box 303, Cortland, OH 44410.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, as officiant.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

