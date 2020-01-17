Live Now
Kathleen Ann Davis, Sharon, PA

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home

January 17, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Davis, 53, of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Kathleen was born August 10, 1966, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Kenneth and Martha McGinnis.

She loved crafting and was extremely talented in knitting, crocheting and painting. She took pride in handmaking anything she could.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Davis; her mother, Martha McGinnis, of Sharon; a daughter, Leann Holmes; a son, Bill Holmes; two sisters and two brothers.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her father; a sister, Brenda Anderson; and a brother, Ken McGinnis.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

