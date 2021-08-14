Kathleen Ann Bush, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Bush, 68, of New Castle passed away early Friday morning, August 13, 2021, in her residence, following a courageous 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mrs. Bush was born October 1, 1952 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Conrad C. and Gertrude A. (Murray) Blight. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1970.

Prior to starting her family, Kathy worked as a secretary at St. Joseph the Worker Church, New Castle. Later in life, she worked as a pharmacy technician at Giant Eagle, Neshannock Township, retiring after 18 years.

Kathy was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle-St. Mary’s Site and was previously a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, also in New Castle.

She enjoyed crafting, particularly refinishing furniture. Above all else, Kathy loved spending time with her family, especially vacationing to North Myrtle Beach on their annual vacations.

Her husband of 43 years, Terry R. Bush, whom she married on November 19, 1977, survives at home.

Also surviving are her three daughters, Erin (Dale) Cartwright, Jennifer (Richard) Panella and Maureen (Jason) Scott, all of New Castle; nine grandchildren, Jason Scott and his fiancé, Jorre Henderson, Nicholas Cartwright, Monica Scott, Andrew Cartwright, Maxwell Scott, Richie Panella, Jasmine Scott, Anna Marie Panella and Alice Panella; two sisters, Cynthia Fonatana and Marcia (Richard) Haybarger; one sister-in-law, Jacqueline Rector; a brother-in-law, Tom Bush and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Barry Bush.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Hillman Cancer Center, 3410 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Cristian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish-St. Mary’s Church, 124 N Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.